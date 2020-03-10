Charities can apply for free River Lions tickets
The City of St. Catharines and Niagara River Lions are teaming up to deliver a slam dunk for local youth groups and charities.
Registered charities, non-profit organizations and minor non-profit sports associations can apply for the Meridian Centre Community Use Program to receive 12 lower bowl tickets to River Lions games this coming season.
Full information and applications are available at www.stcatharines.ca/CommunityUseProgram.
Applications can be made online between March 9 and April 3.
