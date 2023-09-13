Charities expected to benefit from Niagara Falls church sale

Good news for charities across Niagara as a church in Niagara Falls has been sold.

The sale of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church on Victoria Avenue is set to close on October 3rd.

We don't know exactly how much the property sold for but we know that it was listed for $5.8 million.

Releator Tanya Petti says the congregation will be handing the proceeds over to charities including Hospice Niagara.

Click HERE to listen to Petty discuss the property.

Petti wouldn't say who purchased the property but did say it is a pair of brothers that bought the church and that they plan to keep most of the outside structure.