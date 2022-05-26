Charity car wash is back at Great Wolf Lodge

The Great Wolf Lodge charity car wash is back today.

After two years off the fundraiser for the Hospital for Sick Children is offering up a deal on stays at the popular Niagara Falls hotel.

Members of the Professional Firefighters Association and Niagara Regional Police Service will be offering up car washes and people can purchase four waterpark passes for $200 or a one night stay (including waterpark) for $260.

Passes are limited to two per person.

The sales are first come first served at 3950 Victoria Avenue between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. today.