Charles Daley Park beach closed due to toxins from blue-green algae

We now know why Charles Daley Park beach in Lincoln is closed.

Niagara Region Public Health says preliminary tests from water at the beach indicate the presence of toxins from blue-green algae.

The test results came back today, and final results are expected in the coming days.

The beach is closed for the safety of beachgoers.

Blue-green algae was first observed in the pond draining into to the beach on June 29th by Public Health’s staff conducting routine beach water testing.

Public Health immediately notified the Town of Lincoln and the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP).

The beach area was closed to public access pending results.

Blue-green algae are microscopic, plant-like organisms that occur naturally in ponds, rivers, lakes and streams, and although often blue-green in colour, the algae can also be olive-green or red.

Residents are advised to be cautious around blue-green algae as some can produce toxins which may be harmful to humans who drink, fish or bathe in the water.

If a blue-green algal bloom occurs, people can protect themselves and their pets by not swimming or playing in areas where water is discoloured or where foam, scum or mats of algae on the water’s surface are present.

Children or pets should not play in or drink water in areas where a beach advisory posted.

Consuming fish from areas where mats of algae are present or where a swimming advisory is posted is also not advisable.