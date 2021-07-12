Charles Daley Park beach reopens

Charles Daley Park beach in once again safe for swimmers!

The beach was closed on June 29th due to toxic blue-green algae in the area and an outflow connected to the beach.

The algae began to shrink and dissipated over the next few days, and a water sample taken on Monday, July 5th did not identify any remaining toxins at the beach while the concentration at the outflow had decreased to fall within Canadian recreational water guidelines.

However, E. coli bacteria was detected in the water on July 5th during routine testing, delaying the reopening of the beach.

Recent testing shows the E. coli bacteria is no longer detectable and the beach has reopened.

Residents are reminded to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols while visiting the area.