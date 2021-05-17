Charles Daley Park in Lincoln still open to all despite other communities cracking down on outsiders

Many of Niagara's beaches are already seeing crowds gather as the weather becomes warmer, and the stay-at-home order continues.

Lincoln's CAO, Mike Kirkopolous, tells CKTB the town has not implemented a paid parking program at Charles Daley Beach like many other waterfront areas in the region.

Kirkopolous says the park, which is located on the North Service Road between Jordan Road and Seventh Street, is in a unique situation as is most frequented by locals.

"Typically people accessing the park are from Niagara."

He says while they have heard some Lincoln residents voice the need for special beach parking permits, it's not something they are currently looking at.

"We are hearing from folks that say maybe we should consider it. I think if it does get busy, it is something council will consider moving forward."

The parking capacity is 300 at Charles Daley, and the town has security guards on hand to keep tabs on car traffic for now.

Many communities in Niagara are letting residents apply for parking permits to allow them to park and access their local waterfronts.