Charles Juravinski dies in his sleep at age 92 in hospice he helped fund

A Hamilton man known for his generosity to the local health care sector died in his sleep last night.

Charles Juravinski died at the age of 92, just days after making a $5M donation on Valentine's Day to health research.

Juravinski had given more than $60 million to health care in the Hamilton community.

In 2019 he announced a legacy endowment fund of $100 million, to create the Juravinski Research Institute.

He had been living at home in his final years, but moved to Margaret's Place just yesterday.

Margaret's Place is a brand new hospice named after Charles' wife. The couple funded the facility.