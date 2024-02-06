Charlotte Cardin tops Juno noms with six, Talk and Daniel Caesar nab five

Charlotte Cardin is leading this year's Juno Awards nominees.

The Montreal pop singer-songwriter emerged as the top contender with nods in six categories, including album, artist and single of the year for her track ``Confetti.''

Cardin already has four Junos to her name having been the top winner at the 2022 edition of the awards.

Other major contenders this year include Toronto R&B singer Daniel Caesar and Ottawa-born Nicholas Durocher, who performs under the name Talk, who are tied with five nominations.

The Juno Awards will be held in Halifax on March 24 with Nelly Furtado as host.