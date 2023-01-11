Check your flights: Air Canada and West Jet for people heading or returning from the U.S.
Air Canada and WestJet are encouraging travellers headed to or from the U.S. to check on their flights before going to the airport.
A cascading problem with a key computer system has led to outages at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, causing thousands of flights across the U-S to be either cancelled or delayed.
It followed a break-down of a government system that offers safety and other information to pilots.
WestJet says at least six of its flights were delayed because of the computer outage but none were cancelled while Air Canada said the outage would have an effect on its transborder operations.
The Drive with Walter Sendzik - Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport - Port Colborne investment
Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and MP Vance Badawey for Niagara Centre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and MP for St. Catharines, Chris Bittle, announced an investment of up to $22.7 million to support improvements for the Welland Canal under the National Trade Corridors Fund
