Cheers to 70 years as Niagara's Grape and Wine Festival gets underway today

Canada's largest Wine Festival returns this weekend.

The Grape and Wine Festival is returning to Niagara this weekend marking its 70th anniversary.

Festivities get underway at Montebello Park in St. Catharines tonight at 6 p.m with live music, drinks and food.

Vendors at the park will be using a touchless, and tokenless payment system for food and drinks this year.

Tokens will not be accepted at wine and food booths. Visit Guest Services in the park to donate your tokens to Community Care, or to receive a refund.

In a first for the Niagara Grape and Wine Festival, dogs are welcome to take part in the parade this weekend.

The Lincoln County Humane Society has joined forces with the festival to introduce the 'Pied Piper and Pups Parade' tomorrow morning.

The Grande Parade will take place next weekend.

