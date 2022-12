The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling a type of cheese sold in three provinces, including Ontario.

The agency says the recall affects Igor brand Gorgonzola Dolce, which may be contaminated with listeria.

It says the product was available to the general public and has a best-before date of February 1, 2023.

The CFIA is encouraging consumers to throw out or return any affected products they've purchased.

Click here for more details.