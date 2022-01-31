Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the entertainment news program ``Extra,'' has died.
Police said the 30-year-old Kryst jumped from a Manhattan apartment building.
She was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning. Her family confirmed her death in a statement.
They said she ``embodied love and served others.''
Kryst was a former Division I athlete and North Carolina attorney.
She was crowned Miss USA in May, 2019.
Kryst's win marked the first time three Black women were the reigning Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America.
-
-
Ottawa Truck Convoy - Journalist Kelli KieleyTim follows up with independent journalist documenting the trucker convoy Kelli Kieley. She's been with the #freedomconvoy2022 for the past few days and checks in live from Ottawa.
-
view from the drive thru - Remembering Howard Hesseman, star of 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' dies at 81view from the drive thru - Remembering Howard Hesseman, star of 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' dies at 81