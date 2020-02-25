'Chess game' with drug company cost me my daughter's life: Canadian father
The father of a Nova Scotia woman who died after a battle with cystic fibrosis says the Canadian government's "chess game" with the pharmaceutical industry cost his daughter her life.
A memorial service will be held in Truro tomorrow for 23-year-old Chantelle Lindsay, who was unable to access a new therapy for the genetic disease.
Mark Lindsay says he promised his daughter he would continue the fight to make the "life-saving" drug Trikafta available in Canada.
Health Canada says the drug's manufacturer, Vertex, hasn't submitted Trikafta for approval for use in Canada, and it can't force the company to do so.
A Vertex spokeswoman says the company can't comment on products that haven't been authorized in Canada.
Doctor John Wallenburg says Trikafta is a "miracle drug" that could help 90 per cent of patients with CF..
