Chief of Niagara EMS leaving for B.C.

Kevin Smith is leaving Niagara EMS and headed to B.C.

Smith, who has served as Chief of Niagara Emergency Medical Services, for nine years will be taking a position with British Columbia Emergency Health Services.

Smith started his career as a paramedic in Niagara after graduating from Niagara College in 1992 and going on to receive his Advanced Care Paramedic designation from the Michener Institute, Toronto in 1998.

His last day is on May 6th, and plans to recruit and fill the role of Niagara EMS Chief are currently underway.

“Kevin Smith has been an absolute leader in Niagara, transforming our Emergency Medical Service to a dynamic mobile integrated health operation that is receiving global attention. Moreover, he has been a respected and trusted figure in our community. I thank him for three decades of service to paramedicine in Niagara, and know the people of British Columbia will be well served by him in his new role.”" ~ Dr. Mustafa Hirji, Medical Officer of Health & Commissioner of Public Health & Emergency Services (Acting)

"“On behalf of the Niagara Region, I wish to extend my sincere gratitude to Kevin for his contributions and commitment to the community of Niagara. Kevin’s leadership, professionalism and dedication was especially appreciated over the past two years as he both led the EMS Team and provided critical support to the entire organization through our response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. While Kevin will be truly missed here at the Region, I am very proud of what he has accomplished as our Chief. We all wish him and his family well on this very exciting new opportunity. The Province of British Columbia is very lucky to have him.”" ~ Ron Tripp, Chief Administrative Officer