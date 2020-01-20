Chiefs and 49ers heading to the big game
The Super Bowl is set and it will be the Chiefs vs the 49ers in Miami.
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tenessee Titans 35-24 yesterday to take the AFC title.
San Francisco got by the Green Bay Packers 37-20 to win the NFC title.
The Niners are heading to the game for the first time since 2013, while the Chiefs are ending a half-century Super Bowl drought
-
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
-
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board closed today
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board are closed today. That includes both elementary and high schools with the separate board. Tim talks to President, Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, Niagara Local Jada Nickelfork.
-
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 1 – Ted Mouradian and Janice Arnoldi
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 1 welcomes guests Ted Mouradian and Janice Arnoldi