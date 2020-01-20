iHeartRadio
Chiefs and 49ers heading to the big game

CKTB-News- Superbowl

The Super Bowl is set and it will be the Chiefs vs the 49ers in Miami.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tenessee Titans 35-24 yesterday to take the AFC title.

San Francisco got by the Green Bay Packers 37-20 to win the NFC title.

The Niners are heading to the game for the first time since 2013, while the Chiefs are ending a half-century Super Bowl drought

