Child Abuse Unit Investigation Leads to an Arrest of a Niagara Falls Male

A 38 year old Niagara Falls man is facing charges stemming from a child abuse case in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Regional Police say the case involves a female under the age of 16.

The investigation was launched in July and police believe there could be other victims.

Bradley David Bint is charged with sexual assault and sexual intereference.

He's currently being held in custody with a future court date.

The investigation remains ongoing by detectives are asking anyone with information about the investigation or Bint are being asked to contact 905-688-4111, extension 1009519.