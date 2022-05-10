Child-care fees are set to drop this year but some parts of the country will likely not meet targets

A new study says while Canadian child-care fees are set to drop this year, some parts of the country will likely not meet the federal government's fee-reduction targets.



In a study released today, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says because provinces and territories are taking different approaches to try to meet the government's initial fee-reduction targets, some might miss them.



David Macdonald, study co-author and senior economist at the centre, says the challenge of setting up the national child-care plan is making sure it is correctly implemented.



For preschool-aged child care, seven of 26 cities included in the study's analysis, including Whitehorse and Regina, will meet or exceed federal targets in 2022, while 15 cities, including Lethbridge, Alta., and Halifax, will miss them by $20 to $100 a month..



The four cities the study says will miss their targets by more than $100 a month are Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Charlottetown.



The government's national plan aims to cut average fees in half for regulated early learning and child-care spaces by the end of the year, and bring $10-a-day child care to every province and territory by 2026.