Child care providers in Niagara are now applying to take part in $10/day program

Niagara has opened applications for child care providers who want to participate in the $10/day program.

The Regional Director of Children's Services, Darlene Edgar, says they start accepting applications on June 14th for child care providers who want to be part of the Canada Wide Early Learning and Child Care Plan.

Child care providers who have not applied, will need to decide if they are going to opt into the program by September 1st.

She says they anticipate most child care centres in Niagara will be opting in.

When Ontario signed a deal with the federal government to introduce $10-a-day child care, the province said parents would start seeing rebates in May, but most municipalities haven't opened their applications yet.

For-profit operators have expressed concerns about how the wording of the deal could affect their businesses.