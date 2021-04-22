Child care workers in Ontario ask to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Child care workers in the province are calling on the Premier to bump staff up the priority list for vaccinations.

In an open letter to Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce the Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care and the Association of Early Childhood Educators of Ontario asks for all staff and providers working in early years, child care settings, and schools to be immediately vaccinated.

The letter accuses the provincial government of disregarding, disrespecting, and devaluing the work of the sector.

The organizations are also asking for wages to be raised to at least $25 per hour to address a staffing crisis.

As of early this morning more than 11,100 people have added their signature to the letter.