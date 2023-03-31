Child missing after bodies of six migrants found in river in Akwesasne
Authorities in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne say an infant is missing after the bodies of six migrants of Indian and Romanian descent were pulled from the river Thursday.
The bodies, including that of a second child under three, were found in the St. Lawrence River in the community that straddles the Canada-U.S. border.
Lee-Ann O'Brien, deputy chief of the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, says the victims were trying to enter the United States illegally from Canada.
She told reporters today the six people were from two families, one of Romanian descent and the other composed of Indian citizens.
O'Brien says police found a Canadian passport belonging to a missing infant with the Romanian family, adding that the deceased child was also a Canadian citizen.
She says a small boat was found near the bodies, and the search is ongoing for the missing child and any other people who may have been with the two families.
Akwesasne police say there have been 48 incidents of people trying to cross illegally into Canada or into the United States through the Mohawk territory since January, and most of them have been of Indian or Romanian descent.
1 Dish 1 Mic - Complete Episode - April 1
This week the Doctrine of Discovery was renounced. What does that mean? One Dish, One Mic has you covered on this topic.
Earlier this week Sol Mamakwa tried to press the Ford government on details over First Nations challenges to northern extraction. Fords silence was met with resistance from First Nations leaders and Sol talks with us about what went down.
"This is history, and the best kind where we see our language surviving and thriving," Mohawk language professor Tahnee Skye.
Tahnee Skye and Sam Hill joined a delegation to sign a groundbreaking partnership between the Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre and the First Nations University to strengthen language in community. Tahnee and Sam speak with us on the show.
