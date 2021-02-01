Child pronounced dead following serious motor vehicle collision in Lincoln

Niagara Region Police say a child has been pronounced dead following a serious motor vehicle collision in Lincoln.

Police say they were called to the area of Green Lane Road between Bartlett Road and Garden Gate Terrace in Lincoln at 4:15pm today for a serious motor vehicle collision involving a child and a vehicle.

The child has been pronounced deceased.

Since it is early in the investigation, Police say they will not be releasing any more details at this time, other than they expect the area to be closed into the night.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Services will be on scene.

