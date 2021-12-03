Child under 12 confirmed to have Omicron variant in York Region

A child under the age of 12 has York Region's first confirmed case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Public health officials in the region say the child returned from a southern African country on Nov. 22, and has been isolating at home since then, as have their close contacts.

There are at least seven confirmed Omicron cases in Ontario and several suspected cases across various health units.

Toronto is also investigating a suspected case of the Omicron variant _ in a restaurant employee public health officials say recently travelled to South Africa.

Toronto Public Health is asking patrons of the restaurant Piccolo Caffe E Vino who may have been exposed to the employee to get tested for COVID-19.

The Omicron variant has emerged in Ontario as the province deals with a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant.