Children hurt in school bus roll over south of Woodstock have minor injuries: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police now report all of the children hurt when their school bus rolled over south of Woodstock this morning have just minor injuries.

That includes a child who was airlifted to hospital in nearby London after being pinned under the bus.

Initially, a spokesperson for the Ornge air ambulance service reported that child had critical injuries.

Sergeant Ed Sanchuk says all parents and caregivers have been notified, and adds the bus driver had minor injuries.

Bernie Gray's business is about 800 metres away from the crash site.

He says he could see the school bus on its side and that the parents arriving at the scene were -- quote -- ``all shook up.''