Children's hospitals urge vaccination as babies admitted in Ontario
Six babies younger than 12 months have been admitted to hospitals in Hamilton and Ottawa because of COVID-19 since the middle of December.
The situation pushed a group of Ontario hospitals to urge pregnant people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children, McMaster Children's Hospital, the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario and Kingston Health Sciences Centre said in a statement all infants admitted to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa had unvaccinated mothers.
The group of hospitals say infants' immune systems have difficulty fighting disease especially without maternal antibodies transferred during pregnancy from vaccination.
Pelham Panthers - Step 2 FrustrationsTim talks to Tim Toffolo Director of Hockey Operations / Owner / GM - Pelham Panthers. He feels the government has shut the door on GOJHL players
view from the drive thru - Walk, bike or take public transit instead
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK Jan 6Stelco announced it has signed a deal with a German/Australian company to construct a facility in Nanticoke to recycle Lithium-Ion car batteries AND it has acquired a 40% ownership of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and soccer's Forge FC. What will be the biggest business news story of 2022? Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.