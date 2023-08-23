Children's summer camp in B.C. destroyed by wildfires

A children's summer camp located on Okanagan Lake in British Columbia's Interior has been destroyed by the McDougall Creek Wildfire.



Okanagan Anglican Camp's director Ian Dixon says the wildfires have wiped out more than 90 per cent of the camp's infrastructure, including the dining hall, crafts centre, residence building, staff quarters and dock.



Dixon says all staff and students at the camp self-evacuated on Thursday morning and it was truly devastating to see the camp all but destroyed by the next morning.



He says the flames didn't just level buildings, but also wiped out memories for both campers and staff.



Dixon says he hopes the camp can reopen next summer, but notes there are major challenges to overcome first and the local community may be asked to help out.



About 13-hundred campers attended this summer, and the camp itself has been in operation for more than 70 years.