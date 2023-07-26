Children waiting for publicly funded core autism therapy will likely be waiting a while

Most of the children in Ontario waiting for publicly funded core autism therapy will not receive it any time soon.

That's according to the provincial government, in an internal assessment obtained by The Canadian Press through a Freedom of Information request.



It's part of a binder of materials that Michael Parsa was given shortly after being appointed as Minister of Children, Community and Social Services this spring.



The Ontario Autism Program budget is 667-million-dollars, but the document says that will only serve about 20-thousand children in core clinical therapies.



Meanwhile, there are about 60-thousand children seeking services through the program and about seven-thousand more are added to the list each year.



The document says families can access a range of other services, but most children and youth will not receive core clinical services funding in the short to medium term.



It says more children and youth register for the program than age out each year, which means that the waitlist for core clinical services will continue to grow without further investment.



The ministry is set to provide the Treasury Board with an updated cost forecast in the fall.