China confirms human to human transmission of new coronavirus
China says a mysterious coronavirus that has killed four people and caused another 200 to fall ill can be spread between humans.
Health officials in the central city of Wuhan where the virus originated now say 15 of their medical staff have been diagnosed with the virus.
Canada and a number of countries around the world have adopted screening measures at airports for travellers arriving from China in an effort to prevent a global outbreak.
Canada's chief public health officer says three people in the country have been tested for the coronavirus and cleared after they began to show similiar symptoms.
Canada grapples with challenge of drawing psychiatrists to small towns from big cities
With psychiatrists in rural areas aging and demand rising, Canada is grappling with a crucial challenge: how to lure the next generation of doctors out of cities. Tim speaks to Joint Chief of Mental Health and Addictions, Niagara Health and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton Dr. Maxine Lewis.
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board closed today
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board are closed today. That includes both elementary and high schools with the separate board. Tim talks to President, Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, Niagara Local Jada Nickelfork.