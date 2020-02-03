China opens virus hospital built in just 10 days

China has opened a new hospital built in 10 days, infused cash into tumbling financial markets and further restricted people's movement in sweeping new steps to contain a rapidly spreading virus and its escalating impact.

Japanese officials were deciding whether to quarantine more than 3,000 people on a cruise ship that carried a passenger who tested positive for the virus.Chinese health authorities reported 361 deaths and 17,205 confirmed cases on Monday.

Other countries are continuing evacuations and restricting the entry of Chinese or people who have recently travelled in the country. In the province at the epicenter of the outbreak, a specialized 1,000-bed hospital started treating patients and a second hospital with 1,500 beds is to open within days.

