China responds to Canadian ban of Huawei on 5G

China is responding to the news that two of its telecom giants are being banned from Canada's 5G, or next-generation mobile networks, based on security concerns.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Canada issued a statement late Thursday saying the ban on Huawei and ZTE products and services had produced ``strong dissatisfaction.''

The statement suggested that Ottawa's so-called ``security'' concerns were just a pretext for political manipulation, adding that Canada was working with the United States to suppress Chinese companies.

The statement went on to say that Canada's international image will definitely be damaged by the decision.

It concluded by saying that Beijing will make a comprehensive and serious assessment of the move and take all necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.

Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne made the announcement Thursday, saying the decision followed a full review by Canada's security agencies, in consultation with Ottawa's closest allies.