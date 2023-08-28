iHeartRadio
China won't require COVID-19 testing for incoming travellers starting Wednesday


covid test

China will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test result from incoming travellers starting Wednesday. 

It is a milestone toward ending the virus restrictions imposed in China since early 2020. 

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the change at a briefing Monday. 

China ended its ``zero-COVID'' policy only in December, after years of draconian curbs that at times included full-city lockdowns and lengthy quarantines for people who were infected. 

As part of those measures, incoming travelers were required to quarantine for weeks at government-designated hotels. 

The curbs slowed the world's second-largest economy, leading to rising unemployment and rare instances of unrest.

