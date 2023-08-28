China won't require COVID-19 testing for incoming travellers starting Wednesday
China will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test result from incoming travellers starting Wednesday.
It is a milestone toward ending the virus restrictions imposed in China since early 2020.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the change at a briefing Monday.
China ended its ``zero-COVID'' policy only in December, after years of draconian curbs that at times included full-city lockdowns and lengthy quarantines for people who were infected.
As part of those measures, incoming travelers were required to quarantine for weeks at government-designated hotels.
The curbs slowed the world's second-largest economy, leading to rising unemployment and rare instances of unrest.
