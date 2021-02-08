Choir Nation puts out 'Thank You' video with a little help from their friends
A local organization has released a big thank you video for Niagara Health workers.
Choir Nation put out a call for singers (and non-singers alike) to record themselves singing 'A Little Help From My Friends' by the Beatles in honour of frontline health-care workers.
After compiling all the videos together, a final product was released this morning.
The video is available on our website.
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE Feb 8: Back To SchoolDr Hirji says we are “heading in the right direction” while the Premier is expected to make an announcement about COVID-19 restrictions today, but Niagara's top doctor doesn't foresee a drastic reduction in measures in the near future.
-
ROUNDTABLE - Brandon Currie and Tom McConnellROUNDTABLE - Brandon Currie and Tom McConnell
-
Good Eats Diner and the province reopening planTim talks to owner of Good Eats Diner Paolo Miele, they shut their doors during lockdown and are now waiting to reopen before it’s too late.