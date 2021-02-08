iHeartRadio
Choir Nation puts out 'Thank You' video with a little help from their friends

A local organization has released a big thank you video for Niagara Health workers.

Choir Nation put out a call for singers (and non-singers alike) to record themselves singing 'A Little Help From My Friends' by the Beatles in honour of frontline health-care workers.

After compiling all the videos together, a final product was released this morning.

The video is available on our website.

