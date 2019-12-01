Churches cancel morning service due to deteriorating road conditions in Niagara
Some churches in Niagara are cancelling service for this morning, encouraging everyone to stay home and stay safe.
Morning services have been cancelled at the following churches:
- Glenridge Bible Church
- Harvest Niagara Church
- St. David's Queenston United Church
- Fonthill United
- Central United Church (Welland)
- Southridge Community Church (all locations)
- Stamford Presbyterian Church
- Bethel Baptist Church
- St. Giles Presbyterian Church
- First Grantham United Church
- Trinity Christian Reformed Church
- Lifepointe Bible Church
- All services and Sunday School are cancelled at the Beamsville Church of Christ
- St. Catharines United Mennonite Church
Glenridge Bible Church officials plan to go ahead with the Evening Christmas Carol Sing this evening.
The freezing rain is also causing some headaches on the roads.
Meteorologists with Environment Canada expect the freezing rain and ice pellets to let up this afternoon as flurries begin.
Carolyn Bones-Poley
