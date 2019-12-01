Churches cancel morning service due to deteriorating road conditions in Niagara

Some churches in Niagara are cancelling service for this morning, encouraging everyone to stay home and stay safe.

Morning services have been cancelled at the following churches:

Glenridge Bible Church

Harvest Niagara Church

St. David's Queenston United Church

Fonthill United

Central United Church (Welland)

Southridge Community Church (all locations)

Stamford Presbyterian Church

Bethel Baptist Church

St. Giles Presbyterian Church

First Grantham United Church

Trinity Christian Reformed Church

Lifepointe Bible Church

All services and Sunday School are cancelled at the Beamsville Church of Christ

St. Catharines United Mennonite Church

Glenridge Bible Church officials plan to go ahead with the Evening Christmas Carol Sing this evening.

The freezing rain is also causing some headaches on the roads.

Meteorologists with Environment Canada expect the freezing rain and ice pellets to let up this afternoon as flurries begin.