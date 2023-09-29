The Cicada Music Festival returns to Henley Island in St. Catharines this weekend.

The music festival expanding to two days of performances this year and includes bands such as Sloan, July Talk, and The Sheepdogs.

Co-organizer Erik Dickson says the island in Port Dalhousie has been a great venue for the festival, "People know it for rowing almost exclusively and we are doing our best to try and change that. I think the layout of the island lends itself so well to this event we tried to keep it a secret so we were the only event there but obviously that is going to change eventually."

Click HERE to listen to Erik discuss the festival and the music scene in Niagara on The Drive.

The festival includes three stages for music, along with a variety of local food, beverage and craft vendors.

For a full weekend schedule visit https://www.cicadafestival.ca/