Cineplex introduces $1.50 booking fee for online ticket purchases

Moviegoers could be paying a little extra to see a film at a Cineplex theatre this summer.



Canada's largest film exhibitor says it has introduced a new $1.50 booking fee that applies to each ticket purchased through its mobile app and website.



The move comes as the company says it needs ``to further invest and evolve our digital infrastructure.''



However, not everyone will have to pay the new service charge.



Cineplex Inc. says purchases made in-person at the box office, ticket kiosks, or concession stands will not be subject to the fee, while members of the Scene Plus rewards program will pay a reduced $1 per ticket.



Subscribers to CineClub, the company's monthly subscription program, will have the fee waived entirely.