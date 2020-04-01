Cineplex to keep its theatres doors closed for the foreseeable future
Canada's largest movie exhibitor, Cineplex Inc., will keep its doors closed nationwide into the foreseeable future amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A representative for the company says Cineplex will turn to government and public health authorities for any further guidance, after initially setting an April 2 timeline to consider reopening its 165 theatres.
The decision comes as provinces enact their own mandatory closures of non-essential businesses under varying timelines.
Cineplex is dealing with a number of factors out of its hands.
Hollywood studios recently bumped many of this year's most anticipated films, including ``Ghostbusters: Afterlife'' and Marvel's ``Black Widow,'' to later release dates.
Cineplex is also pushing ahead with a $2.8-billion acquisition by Cineworld PLC with various conditions that must be met by June 30.
