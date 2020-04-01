iHeartRadio
Cineplex to keep its theatres doors closed for the foreseeable future

Canada's largest movie exhibitor, Cineplex Inc., will keep its doors closed nationwide into the foreseeable future amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A representative for the company says Cineplex will turn to government and public health authorities for any further guidance, after initially setting an April 2 timeline to consider reopening its 165 theatres.

The decision comes as provinces enact their own mandatory closures of non-essential businesses under varying timelines.

Cineplex is dealing with a number of factors out of its hands.

Hollywood studios recently bumped many of this year's most anticipated films, including ``Ghostbusters: Afterlife'' and Marvel's ``Black Widow,'' to later release dates.

Cineplex is also pushing ahead with a $2.8-billion acquisition by Cineworld PLC with various conditions that must be met by June 30.
   

