Cirque adds additional St. Catharines show

Good news for fans of Cirque du Soleil.

A ninth performance of Crystal has been added to the upcoming tour when it stops at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines in May.

The additional date is set for May 29th at 4:00 pm.

Crystal is a one-of-a-kind spectacular blending circus arts and the world of ice skating for the first time in Cirque du Soleil’s history.

Tickets are now available online to Cirque Club members and the public at www.cirquedusoleil.com/CRYSTAL.