Cirque adds additional St. Catharines show
Good news for fans of Cirque du Soleil.
A ninth performance of Crystal has been added to the upcoming tour when it stops at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines in May.
The additional date is set for May 29th at 4:00 pm.
Crystal is a one-of-a-kind spectacular blending circus arts and the world of ice skating for the first time in Cirque du Soleil’s history.
Tickets are now available online to Cirque Club members and the public at www.cirquedusoleil.com/CRYSTAL.
-
Canada grapples with challenge of drawing psychiatrists to small towns from big cities
With psychiatrists in rural areas aging and demand rising, Canada is grappling with a crucial challenge: how to lure the next generation of doctors out of cities. Tim speaks to Joint Chief of Mental Health and Addictions, Niagara Health and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton Dr. Maxine Lewis.
-
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
-
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board closed today
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board are closed today. That includes both elementary and high schools with the separate board. Tim talks to President, Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, Niagara Local Jada Nickelfork.