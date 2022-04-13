Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Niagara with only Canadian stop of North American CRYSTAL tour

Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Niagara, and St. Catharines will be the only Canadian stop across North America.

The show 'CRYSTAL' will make its premiere at the Meridian Centre this summer with eight shows running June 30th-July 3rd.

'CRYSTAL' is described as a frozen playground where circus art and the world of ice skating intersect with acrobatics and aerial feats.

“We are absolutely thrilled to finally bring CRYSTAL back on the road. For two years our performers have been waiting to skate again and experience the joy of the live audience once more. It will be an emotional and magical return,” says Mike Newquist, Senior Vice President, Cirque du Soleil Touring Shows Division. “We can’t wait to share in the energy and vibrancy of St. Catharines; and what an exciting time to be part of the region’s cultural renaissance as it gets ready to welcome the Canada Games.”

Tickets for CRYSTAL are now available exclusively to Cirque Club members, go to www.cirquedusoleil.com to sign up to become a member for free.

General tickets will be on-sale in St. Catharines beginning April 19 at 10:00AM.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.