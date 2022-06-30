Cirque du Soleil returns to St. Catharines tonight
Cirque du Soleil is returning to St. Catharines.
The show called 'Crystal' features a blending of acrobatic and aerial feats with ice skating. It centres around Crystal, a woman entering a dreamlike world of her imagination.
The first performance is tonight, and the show will run all weekend until Sunday.
-
Terry Ugilini, Mayor of ThoroldTerry Ugilini, Mayor of Thorold
-
Jeff Bennett, Chair, FloatfestJeff Bennett, Chair, Floatfest
-
Rachel Braithwaite, Executive Director, St. Catharines Downtown AssociationRachel Braithwaite, Executive Director, St. Catharines Downtown Association