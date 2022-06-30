iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Cirque du Soleil returns to St. Catharines tonight

cirque

Cirque du Soleil is returning to St. Catharines.

The show called 'Crystal' features a blending of acrobatic and aerial feats with ice skating. It centres around Crystal, a woman entering a dreamlike world of her imagination.

The first performance is tonight, and the show will run all weekend until Sunday.

Tickets are still available.

 

12

Latest Audio