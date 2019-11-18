Cirque du Soleil returns to St. Catharines with 'Crystal'
Cirque du Soleil is returning to St. Catharines with a show blending acrobatic and aerial feats with ice skating.
The show called 'Crystal' will be at the Meridian Centre from May 27 - 31th for eight performances.
The show centres around Crystal, a woman entering a dreamlike world of her imagination.
Tickets are available through the company's website for Cirque Club members today, while general tickets hit the market tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.
The Meridian Centre Box Office will start selling tickets on Wednesday at noon.
