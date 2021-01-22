City and Public Health investigating local barber that reopened

Niagara Public Health and the City of St. Catharines are looking into a local business that's reopened using a loophole that allegedly allows the business to operate legally.

Chrome Artistic Barber is cutting hair again after they revamped the salon to become a production and film studio.

According to CTV news, owner Alicia Hirter set up cameras, lights and microphones in her shop and said people who come in for haircuts are now auditioning for a part in a future TV show or podcast.

Under Ontario's provincial lockdown laws, which came into effect on Dec. 26, film and television productions are allowed to continue operating.

In an e-mail to CTV News Toronto, the city's Director of Planning and Building Services confirmed an investigation has been launched into Chrome Artistic Barbering, public health is also taking a look to see if it violates provincial orders. ​