City announces action plan to deal with former St. Catharines' GM site

The city of St. Catharines has announced its action plan to deal with an eyesore on Ontario Street.

City officials say while they have taken steps to prosecute the current landowner of the former GM property to address fire and building code issues, they are also stepping in to assist.

Council has approved an action plan which includes sending a letter to the Ministry of the Environment to file an official complaint regarding the property.

The letter requests remedial action and seeks a meeting with the Minister.

The City has also reached out to the Niagara Peninsula Conversation Authority, Niagara Region Public Health Department and local MPP's requesting a report on how and when conditions of the site are monitored by their respective agencies, and to request water, soil and air-quality tests on lands adjacent to the residential neighbourhoods.

Security will also be beefed up at the property to keep residents out, and staff are inspecting fencing around the site to address any need for repair.

The City is also looking for external legal advice about options to clean up and demolish the privately-owned site and recover costs.

Council would also like to see a political action group formed to keep up to date on the site and its status.

Residents can assist by reporting suspicious, dangerous or criminal activity at the site to the Niagara Regional Police.

If you witness a crime in progress, such as break and enters, trespassing or graffiti, please call 911.