City Clerk in Port Colborne had to conduct draw to select winner after election night tie

Port Colborne has announced the results of a vote recount, following an election night tie, one week ago.

A recount was held this afternoon after incumbent Councillors Eric Beauregard and Angie Desmarais tied with 342 votes each.

Eric Beauregard was announced as the successful candidate to take the second seat for ward two, joining Tim Hoyle who received the most votes in that ward.

Following the recount, the city clerk had to conduct a draw to break the tie and choose the successful candidate for the second seat.

An official declaration for the second ward two council seat will be made 16 days following the recount.