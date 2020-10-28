City council refers Niagara Falls Hotel Association request to city staff

A request for tax relief from the Niagara Falls Hotel Association has been referred to Niagara Falls city staff.

The association sent a request to city council asking for a concession on property tax obligations for one year, and for more time to meet those obligations.

Executive Director Doug Birrell wrote a letter explaining the precarious position hotels are in as they deal with high overhead costs, ballooning insurance, and a slow COVID-19 recovery.

Niagara Falls city council voted to refer the information to city staff for the time being.