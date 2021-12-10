City of Hamilton advising of traffic impacts in advance of Grey Cup game

HAMILTON, ON – In advance of the 108th Grey Cup game taking place on Sunday, December 12, 2021, motorists should expect road closures and traffic delays in the vicinity of Tim Hortons Field for the duration of the weekend.

Temporary road closures this weekend

These roads will be temporarily closed from 5 pm on Saturday, December 11, 2021 to 7 am on Monday, December 13, 2021:

Melrose Avenue, Beechwood Avenue to Cannon Street

Beechwood Avenue, Melrose Avenue to Balsam Avenue

Balsam Avenue, Beechwood Avenue to Cannon Street

Cannon Street from Balsam Avenue to Melrose Avenue will be temporarily closed from 9 am on Sunday, December 12, 2021 to 7 am on Monday, December 13, 2021.

The Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) has created a dedicated web page that all HSR customers, Grey Cup ticket holders and visitors can reference for shuttle routes and scheduling: www.hamilton.ca/HSRGreyCup.

HSR updates for Grey Cup game day

Grey Cup ticket holders can ride HSR or ATS/DARTS free of charge to and from the game beginning at 3:30 pm on Sunday, December 12.

Grey Cup ticket holders using regularly scheduled service can ride free of charge until end of service on Sunday, December 12.

Last buses depart downtown at 11:30 pm and 12 am.

HSR shuttles will continue to run until all customers using transit are served with a target completion of no later than 12 am.

DARTS will drop-off and pick-up customers at Gate 1A or Gate 4A.

Customers travelling on Route 3 Cannon will experience detours on Sunday, December 12, due to the closure of Cannon Street for the Grey Cup. Please visit www.hamilton.ca/HSRdetours for more information.

Taxis and RideShare to drop-off and pick-up passengers on Lottridge Street between Cannon Street and Beechwood Avenue.

The public is encouraged to visit the CFL’s Grey Cup website for up-to-date information.

Additional resources

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON