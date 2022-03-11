City of Hamilton advising of traffic impacts in advance of Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic

HAMILTON, ON - In advance of the 2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic hockey game taking place on Sunday, March 13, 2022, motorists should expect road closures and traffic delays in the vicinity of Tim Hortons Field for the duration of the weekend.

The following roads will be temporarily closed from 11 pm Saturday, March 12, to 7 am Monday, March 14, 2022:

Melrose Avenue, Beechwood Avenue to Cannon Street

Beechwood Avenue, Melrose Avenue to Balsam Avenue

Balsam Avenue, Beechwood Avenue to Cannon Street

Cannon Street from Balsam Avenue to Melrose Avenue will be temporarily closed from 7 am Thursday, March 10 to 7 pm Monday, March 14, 2022.

In the event of a weather delay, the game may be pushed to Monday, March 14, 2022. In this event, the re-opening of Cannon Street will occur at 7 pm on Tuesday, March 15, and streets surrounding the stadium at 7 am on March 15, 2022.

HSR updates for Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic game day:

NHL Heritage Classic ticket holders can ride HSR shuttles, HSR regular service or ATS/DARTS free of charge to and from the game beginning at 11:40 a.m. on March 13, 2022.

The Gold Line Shuttle will operate between Lime Ridge Mall and Tim Hortons Field.

The Black Line Shuttle will operate between Eastgate Square and Tim Hortons Field.

Masks are required on transit. For more information about the HSR’s 7-point plan to keep customers safe on transit, please visit: Hamilton.ca/ReadyToRide.

Beginning 7 am on Thursday, March 10 until 7 pm on Monday, March 14, customers travelling on Route 3 Cannon will experience detours due to the closure of Cannon Street for the Heritage Classic. Please visit Hamilton.ca/HSRdetours for more information.

Taxis and RideShare to drop-off and pick-up passengers on the north and south curb lanes of Barton Street East between Barnesdale Avenue North and Lottridge Street.

The public is encouraged to visit the Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic’s website for up-to-date information: nhl.com/fans/heritage-classic.

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON