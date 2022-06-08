City of Hamilton Canada Day Celebration at Bayfront Park

Canada has a long history as a nation. In that time, we have heard stories about the evolution of industry, settlement, and inclusivity, as well as human triumph and tragedy. These stories are woven deeply into the Canada we know and understand today. Now more than ever, Canada Day gives us the opportunity to come together to celebrate the diversity that unites us in Hamilton, while supporting truthful, reconciling, and inclusive dialogue about our history. During this time, it’s important to reflect and discuss what we want our future to look like as Canadians and acknowledge where we have more work to do to ensure a healthy, safe, and more inclusive place for all.

Event Details

The City of Hamilton is pleased to offer a free family friendly event with children’s recreation and arts activities at Bayfront Park. The event will see a Food Truck Rally on-site with a selection of Ontario’s finest food trucks serving taters, chicken, tandoori, fish and chips, porchetta, ice cream, burgers and more! In addition, visitors can check out the Hamilton Sports Zone with members of Hamilton’s favourite sport teams on-site including the Hamilton Bulldogs, Forge FC, Toronto Rock and Hamilton Honey Badgers.

Date Friday, July 1, 2022*

Location Bayfront Park, 200 Harbourfront Drive, Hamilton

Time 4 to 10:30 pm - Fireworks display to begin at 10 pm.

*In the event of extreme weather, thunder, or lightning, the fireworks display may be postponed until Saturday July 2, 2022. Updates will be posted to this webpage and the City’s social media channels at @cityofhamilton