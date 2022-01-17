City of Hamilton declaring Significant Weather Event for Jan 17, 2022

HAMILTON, ON – As a result of significant snow accumulation over a 24-hour period in combination with high winds, the City of Hamilton is declaring a Significant Weather Event effective 4 p.m. today.

As per the Ontario Municipal Act, a municipality may declare a Significant Weather Event when a weather hazard, either forecasted or occurring, has the potential to pose significant impacts to road users on roads maintained by the City of Hamilton.

This declaration suspends the standard timelines required for municipalities to meet their winter maintenance objectives. All roadways and City maintained sidewalks are deemed in a state of repair with respect to snow accumulation and/or ice conditions, until the municipality declares the Significant Weather Event over. While City road crews are prepared to respond to the ongoing weather event, the City expects that target completion times for snow removal will span beyond its typical target completion time due to the significant storm this morning.

Residents are reminded that a declared Significant Weather Event does not automatically mean all City facilities are closed or programs are cancelled. During this snow event, the City will continue to share details regarding snow clearing progress, changes to service levels, transit delays, cancellations, etc., every four to six hours via the Inclement Weather Alert page on https://www.hamilton.ca/node/27911.

Snow Clearing Update:

Road crews are continuing to respond to our escarpments and Class 1, 2 and 3 Roads at this time.

Rural roads, residential streets, bike lanes and municipally owned sidewalks are also being addressed.

The City currently has 159 pieces of equipment out plowing and salting. The City’s Plow Tracker is a useful tool to see where our maintenance vehicles have been in the last two, four, 12 and 24 hours.

The City of Hamilton’s Snow and Ice By-law No. 03-296 requires property owners and/or occupants to clear snow and ice within 24 hours after the end of a snow event from the sidewalks adjacent to their property as well as roofs that overhang the City sidewalk. In the case of a Significant Weather Event declaration, property owners and/or occupants have within 24 hours after the Significant Weather Event is declared over to clear their property.

Parking During Significant Weather Events

As best as possible, residents are asked to keep vehicles off the road during and immediately following a snowfall to allow plows and emergency vehicles to get through more easily.

City and contract crews are working to remove snow from all municipal car parks. Due to the large volume of snow, lot clearing will be delayed and the process will continue over the next 24-48 hours. Please note, parked vehicles may be temporarily blocked in while crews work through current conditions.

The City thanks residents for their patience as we continue to address this ongoing inclement weather event.

Additional Resources:

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON