City of Hamilton declaring Significant Weather Event for March 3, 2023

As a result of significant snow accumulation expected over a 24-hour period in combination with high winds, the City of Hamilton is declaring a Significant Weather Event effective 4:30 pm today.

As per the Ontario Municipal Act, a municipality may declare a Significant Weather Event when a weather hazard, either forecasted or occurring, has the potential to pose significant impacts to road users on roads maintained by the City of Hamilton.

This declaration suspends the standard timelines required for municipalities to meet their winter maintenance objectives. All roadways and City maintained sidewalks are deemed in a state of repair with respect to snow accumulation and/or ice conditions, until the municipality declares the Significant Weather Event has ended. While City road crews are prepared to respond to the ongoing weather event, the City expects that target completion times for snow removal along roads, sidewalks, multi-use paths and cycling lanes will span beyond its typical target completion time due to the significant storm overnight.

Residents are reminded that a declared Significant Weather Event does not automatically mean all City facilities are closed or programs are cancelled. During this snow event, the City will continue to share details regarding snow clearing progress, changes to service levels, transit delays, cancellations, etc., on a regular basis via the Inclement Weather Alert.

Snow Clearing Update:

Road will be responding to our escarpments and Class 1 and 2 Roads and cycling lanes once snowfall begins.

Sidewalk clearing equipment is expected to be deployed early Saturday morning around 4:30 or 5 a.m.

The City currently has activated its full complement of equipment for plowing and salting. The City’s Plow Tracker is a useful tool to see where our maintenance vehicles have been in the last two, four, 12 and 24 hours.

The City of Hamilton’s Snow and Ice By-law No. 03-296 requires property owners and/or occupants to clear snow and ice within 24 hours after the end of a snow event from the sidewalks adjacent to their property as well as roofs that overhang the City sidewalk. In the case of a Significant Weather Event declaration, property owners and/or occupants have within 24 hours after the Significant Weather Event is declared over to clear their property.

Parking During Significant Weather Events

As best as possible, residents are asked to keep vehicles off the road during and immediately following a snowfall to allow plows and emergency vehicles to get through more easily.

City and contract crews are working to remove snow from all municipal car parks. Due to the large volume of snow, lot clearing will be delayed and the process will continue over the next 24 to 48 hours. Please note, parked vehicles may be temporarily blocked in while crews work through current conditions.

The City thanks residents for their patience as we continue to address this ongoing inclement weather event.

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON