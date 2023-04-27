City of Hamilton hosting Free Tree and Compost Giveaways

HAMILTON, ON – This weekend, City of Hamilton is launching its first of three Free Tree and Compost Giveaway events aimed at promoting environmental sustainability in the community. These events offer Hamilton residents free resources to support efforts in creating a greener, cleaner, and healthier city.

The Free Tree Giveaway events will take place on April 29, May 6 and May 13 at Turner Park, from 7 a.m. to noon (or while supplies last). Residents will have the opportunity to receive a free ornamental or shade tree, including white oak, redbud and many other species. These trees not only beautify backyards but also help the City offset emissions, enhance biodiversity and work as a community to prepare for the future impacts of climate change. Advanced registration is not required.

Hamilton residents are asked to bring their own shovel and pails to the Compost Giveaway events to dig their own compost on April 29 at both Turner Park and Joe Sam’s Leisure Park, from 7 a.m. to noon (or while supplies last) and on May 6 and May 13 at Turner Park, from 7 a.m. to noon (or while supplies last). This compost is made from organic waste collected in the City's yard waste program and provides a nutrient-rich alternative to chemical fertilizers. Using compost in gardens and landscaping helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promotes healthy soil, plants, and food. Compost is available for residents only and not available for commercial businesses. The Compost Giveaway is free, however, monetary donations to the United Way will be accepted on-site.

Both initiatives align with the City of Hamilton's commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. They also contribute to the City's overall goal of reducing waste and promoting a circular economy. By supporting residents in creating green spaces and diverting waste from landfills, the City aims to promote a healthier and more livable community.

For more information about the Free Tree Giveaway and Compost Giveaway events, please visit: www.hamilton.ca/treegiveaway and www.hamilton.ca/compostgiveaway

Spring Cleanup Tips

The City is sharing these spring cleanup tips for residents looking to prepare their yard for the warm days ahead:

Yard waste is not accepted in the green bin.

Place yard waste in a brown paper yard waste bag, bushel basket, or an open-top rigid reusable container with handles on opposite sides. If using a container, please mark it with City of Hamilton yard waste stickers placed around the container. Yard waste stickers are free. Visit www.hamilton.ca/yardwaste for a list of pick up locations.

for a list of pick up locations. Roll paper bags shut at the top with no branches sticking out. Store bags in a dry location until your collection day.

If using a reusable container to dispose of yard waste, drill holes into the sides and bottom of your container to allow drainage and air circulation. Remove the lid before placing at the curb for collection.

Branches, sticks and twigs must be tied with twine in bundles no longer than 1.2m (4ft) and .75m (2.5ft) in diameter.

Keep each bag, bundle or container of yard waste under 22kg (50lb) to maintain the safety of waste collection operators. Branches more than 7cm (2.5in) in diameter are not collected curbside and can be taken to a Community Recycling Centre, free of charge for residents.

