City of Hamilton responding to urgent erosion concerns on Claremont Access

To safely address an urgent erosion and slope stability concern along the Claremont access, the City of Hamilton will close the downbound lanes of the escarpment access between Hunter Street and Upper James Street March 1st to immediately conduct required repairs.

Concerns about the stability of the escarpment in this area were raised through a routine inspection conducted earlier this week and have been identified as needing immediate attention in the interest of ensuring the ongoing safety of the Claremont Access walls.

As a result, a closure of the downbound lanes of the Claremont Access between Hunter Street and Upper James Street will occur on this evening until further notice.

The City understands this closure is challenging and results in longer commutes into the downtown core. The City is doing everything to reopen the downbound lanes as quickly as possible to limit the inconvenience to motorists and HSR passengers, however, this work must be done immediately to proactively ensure the continued safety of the Claremont Access.

A formal detour will be set for this closure and shared on the City’s website and Twitter (@CityofHamilton). The City will provide an update once a reopening date has been confirmed.

HSR passengers can visit the HSR Now Twitter for detour details (@HsrNow).

A Communication Update relating to the routine inspection that occurred this week can be found on the City’s Communication Update page.

The City of Hamilton thanks residents for their patience as we complete these important infrastructure repairs.

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON